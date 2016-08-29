Police nab gang that burgles shops in Lagos markets

By Clarybell Charles

LAGOS—Police operatives attached to the newly re-structured Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, weekend, arrested two members of a seven- man gang that specialized in breaking shops at Idumota/Balogun and some other markets in Lagos State. They were arrested immediately after their operations at the market.

The arrest of the suspects was as a result of the swift response of the operatives after a tip-off on the regular criminal acts (shop breaking) of the gang that have caused untold hardship to owners of some affected shops in the markets.

The suspects, Yakubu Adamu, 21, from Niger Republic and Issa 48, father of 5, who hails from Borno State, Nigeria, with no fixed address, were arrested while awaiting the arrival of receivers of their stolen items.

More than 10 bags of ladies’ wears worth millions of naira and one unregistered Toyota Corolla which is their operational vehicle were recovered from them. Also, due to thorough search conducted on their operational car, 2 cutlasses, 2 chisels and one heavy cutter were recovered from the bonnet of the car where they were concealed after their operation.

A statement from the Zone said the Assistant- Inspector-General of Police in charge, AIG Abdulmajid Ali, has directed the Officer-In-Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Zone to effect the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang and their receivers so that police can conduct proper investigation and prosecution of the case.

He has also vowed to cripple the activities of criminals, hoodlums, cultists and land grabbers. AIG Ali, also assured the good people of Lagos and Ogun states of adequate security and unalloyed maintenance of law and order.