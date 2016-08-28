Police nab 42, recover 74 vehicles over illegal taskforce

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE, Aba

The Aba Police Area Command has recovered 74 vehicles and arrested 42 suspects over illegal taskforce teams extorting money from motorists on major roads in the city.

Police Area Commander in charge of Aba, ACP Peter Wagbara, who stated this in an interview with journalists, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed at the Fire Service Station, Factory road, rail crossing, and the State Ministry of Works premises, all in Aba.

Wagbara further disclosed that the 74 vehicles were recovered at the Fire Service station and Ministry of Works premises where touts had converted to their operational base, stressing that some of the vehicles had been parked at the two premises for more than four years. He urged motorists whose vehicles were confiscated by the illegal taskforce to report to the Area Command office with proof of ownership and recover them at no cost.

Touts had taken over major roads in Aba where they arrest motorists demanding all sorts of illegal levies. Motorists who refused to accede to their demands would have their vehicles confiscated and taken to the Ministry of Works and Fire Service station where they are made to pay fees ranging from N10, 000 to N15, 000. On several occasions, the process of the forceful seizure of vehicles from members of the public had caused accidents on the road, with some passengers sustaining injuries.

Angered by the development, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu directed the Police Area Commander in Aba to ensure that illegal taskforce teams operating in the city were taken out of the Ministry of Works, railway crossing and Fire Service station.