PDP youths: God will stop APC rigging plans

The Edo PDP Youths Vanguard has warned those who plan to rig the September 10 Edo State governorship elections to forget it, saying the Almighty God that made it possible for both Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, would also do it for Edo PDP.

The group, which constitutes the teeming youths of the PDP in press statement signed by its Secretary-General, Barrister Andrew Umoru, said they were ready to defend their votes and mandate with the ‘’last drop of their blood.”

‘’Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been boasting that they would rig the election; that they control the police, the state Security Services, the army and the Independent National Electoral Commission”, the statement stated.

‘’The Almighty God that made it possible for both Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State, would also do it for Edo PDP.