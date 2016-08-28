PDP national chairmanship not zoned to South-West – Dokpesi

Nasarawa (Nasarawa state) – Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party zoned the position to the South, not South-West.

Similarly, he said that the presidency slot of the party had been given to the North.

Dokpesi stated this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa state.

“I think the media are helping in confusing the matter regarding the national chairmanship position of our party, PDP, as there was no time that the leadership of the party at the national level zoned the chairmanship position to anybody.

“Chairman of caretaker committee made it clear that as the presidency is zoned to the three geo-political zones in the North for 2019, so national chairmanship is zoned to the three geo-political zones in the South.

“That is the position that will be sustained and maintained up till the convention in Port Harcourt.

“I am contesting for this chairmanship position so as to unite all members of the party so that the party can come out stronger and victorious in 2019,’’ he said.

Dokpesi said that PDP was the only party that could provide support as well as make Nigeria’s economy stable and great.

He urged Nigerians to support the party for overall development of the country.

“I believe PDP is the only party that can provide support, really deal with the challenges of unity and stability of the country as the past PDP successive government kept the country together.

“By the time we return in 2019, we will have a better Nigeria,’’ he said.

He called on the party supporters and others Nigerians to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and not to allow themselves to be used by selfish individuals to foment trouble in the society.

Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, appealed Nigerians to live in peace with one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation “for the development of the country’’. (NAN)