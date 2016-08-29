PathCare takes quality healthcare to Alimosho residents

By Chioma Obinna

The recent outcry over the cost of healthcare which has become less affordable for most Nigerians played out during a free qualitative consultation, diagnosis and treatment programme at the Alimosho Local Council Development Area of Lagos when hundreds of residents trooped out in their numbers to participate in the programme.

The free health programme is the 2016 Doctors On Air Medical Mission, a healthcare initiative of PathCare Laboratories in collaboration with partners to provide access to quality healthcare for over 2,000 rural dwellers in the Alimosho area of Lagos State.

Many of the beneficiaries could not hide their excitements.

A case in point is a senior citizen who simply gave her name as Alhaja Habibat. She could not hide her excitement as she went from one medical unit to another with enthusiasm. When asked, she simply said in Yoruba “this programme is an answer to my prayers”. She claimed that she had rallied her entire household including all her grandchildren to take advantage of the rare privilege and she is happy and grateful that the organisers have not disappointed her in any way.

Also, the reaction of another petty trader, Nkechi Onuigbo, was not far from Alhaja’s. “I closed my shop today so that I and my children can be here. It is not every day that this kind of opportunity comes. I want to thank PathCare and all the doctors. God will continue to bless them,” Nkechi said.

The free qualitative consultation, diagnosis and treatment programme had over 60 medical doctors and other volunteers in attendance.

At the event, the Sole Administrator of Alimosho LCDA, Honourable GaniuQuadri, who reiterated that “Health is wealth” said: “No society can progress when the people are sick. So health becomes the number one priority for any government to ensure that every other aspect of life works fine in the society.”

“We cannot fully estimate the economic value of what PathCare and their partners have done for the people of Alimosho LCDA. It goes beyond today and has greater ramifications for governance than one can imagine,” he noted.

Addressing the crowd, the Managing Director of Pathcare Laboratories, Dr Pamela Ajayi, urged the residents of the LCDA to take personal responsibility for their health. “We know that the economy is down and most of us are struggling. So the big question is: how do we keep ourselves and our families healthy, so that at least, the costs that come with illness can be avoided?”

Ajayi further explained that knowing one’s health status and early detection help to prevent diseases like stroke, cancer and even sudden death.

She explained that the programme was to raise health consciousness among the residents and urged them to take full advantage of the privilege the programme offers.

“PathCare’s Doctors On Air Medical Mission coming to Alimosho at a time like this, is so timely. The benefits are enormous as I’m sure that more people are going to start taking better care of their health based on the general and one-on-one expert advises with very useful health information that were delivered through the programme.”

The annual Doctors On-Air Medical Mission is a one-day health camp jointly organized by Doctors On-Air, PathCare Laboratories and Megaletrics Limited. It is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, aimed at providing the less privileged with comprehensive medical care.