Paralympic Committee names 23 athletes for Rio Games

The Paralympic Committee of Nigeria in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Sports, has named 23 athletes and 6 coaches that would be representing Nigeria at the forthcoming Rio 2016 Paralympic Games holding from September 7-18, 2016 in Brazil.

Media Officer of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Ibeh who made the list available, said

Nigeria would be competing in only three Sports where she has comparative advantage at the Games. These include Athletics, powerlifting and table-tennis.

Ibeh informed that 6 athletes made up of 5 females and 1 male would compete in athletics events while 14 athletes (7 males and 7 females) are to take part in powerlifiting events. Table-tennis has only 3 athletes (2 males and 1 female) representing the country.

Competing in athletics events are, Hannah Babalola, Eucharia Iyiazi, Lauretta Onye, Lovina Onyegbule, Flora Ugwunwa and Friday Aibangbe, the only male athlete while Patrick Aieto and Adekunle Adesoji are the two coaches.

Those for powerlifting include, Nsini Ben, Lucy Ejike, Ndidi Nwosu, Bose Omolayo, Josephine Orji, Esther Onyema and Latifat Tijani all women while Yakubu Adesokan, Roland Ezuruike, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, Nnamdi Innocent, Opeyemi Jegede, Paul Kehinde and Tolu-lope Taiwo are to compete in the men’s category.

They have Prince Are Feyisetan, Luke Ibeh both men and Patience Igbiti (female) as their coaches. Faith Obiorah (female), Ahmed Koleosho (male) and Emmanuel Nick (male) are those for table-tennis with Chinedu Njoku as their coach.

Secretary General of the Paralympics Committee Nigeria, Dr. Frank Thorpe who departed to Rio at the weekend ahead of the Games has commended the Sports Ministry for not neglecting the Paralympics athletes but provided a level playing ground for them while the president of PCN, Monday Emoeghavwe is optimistic of Team Nigeria’s good outing at the Rio 2016 Paralympics Games.

It would be recalled that Nigeria won 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 bronze medals at the last Paralympic Games in London 2012.