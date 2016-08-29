Oshiomhole spent 65% of capital budget in his village — Ize-Iyamu

By Gabriel Enogholase,

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the September 10 elections in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has urged voters to reject the APC for the clannish and discriminatory actions of the outgoing government which he said is manifested in the rot in the infrastructure in the birthplace of the first civilian governor of the state, Prof. Ambrose Alli.

Flaying the APC as a party with a poor record for keeping faith with the people, Ize-Iyamu noted that the Adams Oshiomhole administration had spent 65% of its capital vote in the governor’s village of Iyanmoh, a village he claimed currently has 39 tarred roads with some local governments begging for one.

He spoke weekend during a campaign rally in Ukpenu Community in Esan West Local Government Area, the birthplace of the former governor of the old Bendel State, the late Professor Ambrose Alli.

The PDP candidate, who addressed a mammoth crowd of the elderly, women and enthusiastic youths in the community which comprises Ward 7 of the local government area, said it was on record that apart from the neglect of the once motorable road leading to the community, the Oshiomhole led government has almost killed the state-owned university. He stated, “This is a local government that produced Governor Ambrose Alli who developed all parts of Bendel State and did not say that because he hailed from Esan West he would not develop Benin City or Etsako.

“It is painful that a governor would come and choose to neglect a place where Alli hailed from. Ukpenu road used to be a strategic road that led to the federal capital, the state capital, and Edo North. It’s regrettable that Governor Oshiomhole says it is a federal road.”