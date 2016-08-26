Ondo gov aspirant, fumes over Tinubu’s endorsement of a candidate

Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONE of the leading governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress APC in Ondo state, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday lashed at the national leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his endorsement of an aspirant ahead of the Primaries.

He pointedly said that with the action of Tinubu he has lost his place as a national leader of the party.

This coming as the National Executive Committee NEC of the Party for second time within a week again postponed the governorship primaries in the state till September 3.

The governorship primaries was initially slated for today but later shifted to Wednesday August 31 before the latest postponement by the NEC of the party.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure during a personality interview tagged “ Heart of the Matter” on Adaba FM station.