Ondo 2016: Sheriff’s PDP faction to review its Monday governorship primary

Disputed National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said his faction of the party would review outcome of its primary election for governorship election in Ondo state.

He said, in a statement in Abuja on Monday that the faction’s National Working Committee (NWC) would review the process of the election, held earlier on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the primary which had three of the five aspirants withdrawing from the race, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim emerged the candidate.

But in the statement signed by the faction’s National Organizing Secretary, Mr Okey Nnaedozie, Sheriff said that soon after the election, the NWC started receiving “series of serious phone calls and petitions regarding the processes’’

He said that while the result from the exercise was at “best tentative’’ until approved by the NWC, the process and the result would be reviewed.

“The NWC wishes to assure all aspirants, stakeholders, members and teeming supporters of the party in the state that it will comprehensively review the processes and circumstances of the exercise accordingly.

“This decision is as a result of serious reports claiming that proper accreditation was not done for the exercise.

“The review therefore will enable the NWC take an informed decision on whether to conduct a fresh primary or uphold the result from the exercise,’’ he said.

Sheriff added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties up to Sept. 19 to conduct their primaries for the Ondo governorship election.

It would be recalled that on Aug. 22, in Akure, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, emerged candidate of PDP primary election for the Ondo governorship election conducted by the National Caretaker Committee led by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.