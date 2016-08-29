NIMASA disowns staff position on Customs Board

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has dissociated itself from a report credited to one of its staff, Mr Momoh Alhassan who was quoted as saying NIMASA was opposed to the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, also serving as chairman of the Board.

Mr Alhassan spoke at an event organised by the NCS to sensitise stakeholders and garner feedback on the proposed amendment to the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

But, in a statement by NIMASA’s head, Corporate Communications, Hajia Lami Tumaka said the agency’s position would be presented during the public hearing in Abuja.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been drawn to the news making the rounds in certain sections of the media purporting that the Agency is opposed to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) also serving as chairman of the Board.

“The reports which quoted Mr. Momoh Alhassan, a staff of the Agency also stated that NIMASA was pushing to be represented on the Board of the NCS. We want to state categorically that this is not the position of the Agency.”