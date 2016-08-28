Nigeria’s The Wedding Party Premieres at 2016 Toronto Festival

By prisca sam-duru

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced Elfike Film Collective’s The Wedding Party as one of the films that will premiere on its prestigious opening night as a selection of the Spotlight City to City programme. The premiere scheduled for Thursday, 8 September, 2016 will hold at the historic Elgin Theatre.

The Kemi Adetiba directed romcom starrs some of Africa’s biggest veterans led by Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etomi, with the stars of the film expected to attend the premiere.

“We are pleased to welcome The Wedding Party by award-winning filmmaker Kemi Adetiba to the Festival, and are proud to present it to a global audience.

Adetiba has delivered an exciting character-driven film on a grand scale, while putting her own unique spin on a familiar genre.” Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director of the Toronto International Film Festival, said.

According to Executive Producer, Mo Abudu “This will be the second time an EbonyLife movie is selected to screen at an International Film Festival of great repute, TIFF’s selection of The Wedding Party is a true honour. I can’t think of a better place, or a better global audience for the film’s festival Premiere.”

Written by playwright Tosin Otudeko and Kemi Adetiba, The Wedding Party is a first of its kind initiative designed to raise the bar in African storytelling through unrivalled technical achievement in filmmaking and creative media arts. Elfike Film Collective is a collaboration of Africa’s leading powerhouses – EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios. It is the first time industry giants will partner on a film project and with TIFF’s recognition is proving that Collectives can grow and prosper the continent’s film community.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, The Wedding Party is the story of Dunni Coker (Adesua Etomi), a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie (Banky W). The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

Alibaba and Sola Sobowale play the role of Dunni’s parents while Iretiola Doyle and Richard Mofe-Damijo play Dozie’s parents.

The film takes guests on a journey to the rockiest wedding day in Nigeria’s history. Wedding guests will have to take their seats and see whether the wedding planner succeeds or if the groom’s ex-girlfriends will disrupt the day’s proceedings. One thing is certain ‘The Wedding Party’ will be the talk of the town.

The 41st Toronto International Film Festival runs from the 8th to 18th of September, 2016 while the Lagos International Premiere of ‘The Wedding Party’ which will hold at The Landmark Centre in November 2016, promises to be an unforgettable night of pomp and pageantry.