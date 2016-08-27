Niger Delta: Exercise Crocodile is not about guns, boats alone – Army

Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said yesterday that the military training exercise involving hundreds of soldiers, military gunboats and other weaponry, under “Operation Crocodile Smile” is not solely about launching attacks on militants.

The army said other aspects include providing medical outreach programmes, assisting infrastructure rehabilitation as well as other essential services.

A statement signed by Col Sani Usman, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said, “The military training exercise embarked upon by the Nigerian Army to train its Special Forces, formations and units located in the South-South geo-political zone of the country, has commenced in earnest.

“Recall that we have shown pictures of the massing up of the troops on Tursday.