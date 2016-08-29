Nestle donates to IDPs

By Chioma Obinna

In a bid to assist the North East Nigerians facing constant attacks by Boko Haram, Nestlé Nigeria has donated products worth N2 million to support Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the various Camps.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOCHA, there are approximately 14.8 million people directly affected with hunger and malnutrition challenges and over seven million people are in need of humanitarian activities.

Following the request for urgent support from UN OCHA, to assist the displaced persons, Nestlé Nigeria responded by donating 759 cases of Milo and Golden Morn cereal valued at N2 million.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony of the products to the UN OCHA and Directors of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in Abuja, the Managing Director, Nestlé Nigeria, Chief Dharnesh Gordhon said Nestle was as the world’s leading Nutrition, Health and Wellness Company, is deeply committed to alleviating malnutrition in Nigeria.

Dharnesh also called on other leading organisations in the country to continue to join efforts to render help to the displaced persons.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Director General, NEMA, Mr. Mohammed Sani Sidi, Mr. Aliyu Sambo Bafale expressed his gratitude, assuring that the products would get to the beneficiaries.