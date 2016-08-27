We don’t torture detainees – Magu

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

In a rare display of transparency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, threw open its detention facilities to journalists to ascertain if there is any torture or inhuman facility. Led by its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, EFCC spared no effort in taking the media men round the massive ‘Idiagbon House’, which houses most of the detention cells.

Magu, flanked by the Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah,

made it clear to journalist that being an investigative agency, EFCC does not need to subject suspects to inhuman conditions but to make them comfortable enough to give out the needed information from them.

“We want you to see for yourself where we keep detainees while undergoing interrogation,” Magu said before leading the print and broadcast journalists to see ‘things for themselves’.

The chairman was apparently appalled by media reports that a detainee, Desmond Nunugwo, died in its detention as a result of alleged inhuman treatment. As a result of the death, the EFCC has come under severe criticism by media commentators, prompting the agency to explain how its system works.

Facilities shown to journalists were the interrogation room, medical and toilet facilities as well as the cells where detainees are kept pending investigations and prosecution.

Magu boasted that EFCC’s detention facility was among the best in the country and asked journalists to take a tour of other holding facilities in the country and compare with those of the commission so as to corroborate his claim.

“Without boasting, we can say that we have one of the best detention facilities in the country and we do so with purpose because those being kept in our custody are merely being temporarily kept pending interrogation and prosecution.

“We have no intention to keep any detainee under an inhuman condition. That is why we have provided everything that is necessary to provide comfort for those kept in our facilities,” Magu said.

Magu, who defended the actions of the commission so far, said that every of its action was done in the overall interest of the nation and not to boost any individual’s ego.