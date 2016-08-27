Musa needs to learn Leicester’s style – Ranieri

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa came in at the 75th minute in Saturday’s English Premier League game between his club Leicester City and Swansea making a little impact. His manager Claudio Ranieri stated that the dashing winger still needs to learn Leicester’s style.

Leicester won 2-1, their first win of the season with goals from Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan, while Leroy Fer pulled back one with a header for Swansea.

Though Ranieri is looking forward to seeing Musa and Vardy form a partnership, the two players have a similar method of approach.

“They connect well,” he said, adding, “It is important that Musa understands how we play. The Russian league is very different from English football, they play a slower tempo. The English league is very fast.

In the last 10 minutes (against Arsenal), he played very well and created a lot of chances. He must increase his fitness and understanding. He can play together with Vardy – we bought Musa because he can play wide and behind striker as well. It’s a good choice for me during the match.”