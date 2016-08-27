Moses scores first Chelsea goal

Victor Moses strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory in their English Premier League game against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Moses came into the game having found the back against in Chelsea’s 3-2 victory against Bristol Rovers in the English League Cup but missed out of a place in his side’s starting line-up.

He replaced Willian Da Silva in the 77th minute and justified his inclusion 12 minutes later with a fine strike after combining well with fellow substitute Pedro.

Eden Hazard had put the Blues ahead after nine minutes by surging down the left on the counter-attack and curling home from 20 yards, before Willian who missed the last two matches with a calf problem – fired home the second before half-time.

The victory ensures Antonio Conte’s maintained their perfect start to the season with their third Premier League win in a row and also overtake Manchester City atop the English topflight log.

Moses’ goalscoring form is a big boost for the Super Eagles ahead September’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania in Uyo where he is expected to lead Nigeria’s frontline.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: “I am pleased to see the team play well and create a lot of chances. After 13 games where we have conceded at home, we didn’t this time and that is very important. Now we must continue.

“I want Hazard to be decisive at the beginning and I am pleased because I saw this today. However we must continue with his work and the work of the whole team.

“I am pleased to work with these players but if we find a right solution, we want to improve this squad.”