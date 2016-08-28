Millions out of job: Unemployment at ‘boiling up’

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Today, one of the major threats to Nigeria’s economic and social stability is the army of unemployed and underemployed people, especially youths, roaming its cities and villages. Such persons, no doubt, constitute huge security risk to the society, as they are willing tools for mischief-makers and of great concern as indeed it can be likened to a volcano on the verge eruption.

Already, the impact of high unemployment rate is manifest in the upsurge of various forms of criminal activities across the country from petty stealing to armed robbery, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, and even the extreme cases of insurgency. All of these have their direct or indirect roots in the employment crisis because as the local saying goes, ‘an idle hand is the devil’s workshop’.

A drive through the nooks and crannies of most Nigerian cities, towns and even villages reveals a startling confirmation of how millions of able-bodied youths roam the streets idling away the productive period of their lives. Nigeria’s employment crisis has been further aggravated by the activities of insurgents in the North-Eastern where the Boko Haram terrorist group has sacked millions of residents from their homes, jobs and other gainful activities. Similarly, activities of militants in the Niger Delta have also forced many oil companies to either scale down operations, relocate or close shop leading to mass retrenchment of workers. The same has been recorded in the manufacturing and banking sectors thereby further aggravating an already bad situation. Even the government’s policy of Treasury Single Account, TSA, has been said to have further dialled up unemployment level with a record of over 5,000 job losses in the financial sector.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the national unemployment rate increased to 12.1percent in the first quarter of 2016 from 10.4percent in the last quarter of 2015 while underemployment rate grew to 19.1percent in the first quarter of 2016 from 18.7percent in the last quarter of 2015.

Just recently, the President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Mr. Bobboi Kaigama, whilst speaking at the body’s National Delegates Conference, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, lamented the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria and its dangers to national development.

Kaigama, who is also the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, said: “We believe that Nigeria is presently at a boiling point as far as the rate of joblessness is concerned and urgent measures need to be taken to arrest this ugly trend”. He corroborated the reality of the impact of the situation to the sanctity of the nation’s socio-economic being and called for the government to set out goals for its employment creation agenda alongside economic overhaul of the country for more competitiveness, investment attraction and access to finance amongst others. The hues, cries and lamentation is endless and with the panacea to the unemployment crisis seeming inexhaustible, how then can Nigeria overcome its unemployment crisis recognizing the fact that no country in the world has totally resolved its unemployment problem. The best is to keep it within the lower single digit figures by creating an economy that offers employment opportunities.

Research

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM Nigeria), as the regulatory body for human resource management practice in the country, recently conducted a research titled “Management of National Unemployment Challenges in Nigeria” in a bid to further understand and proffer solutions to unemployment situation in the country. Expectedly, the research report gives clear pointers to the prevailing causes of the current situation and solutions to it. According to the report, the causes are quite a number, the top being inconsisted government policy rated an average of 4.56 on a scale of 5. The report called for a critical analysis of the applicability and sustainability of public policies before and whilstformulation as it seems the nation has a history of sustainable public policy application challenge.

Another causes of the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, according to the report, is poor political governance and policy direction. This is said to have strongly tied with harsh operating business environment which factually informs the short-lived nature of businesses and render employees jobless.

The report highlights the lack of stakeholder (public &private sector) ownable national employment policy with an average rating of 4.23 on a scale of 5. According to the report, this may not be totally inseparable from inconsistent government policy. Indeed, should all parties jointly own an actionable national employment policy, there would be strongly harnessed ideologies and a united front with all parties singing from the same page.

Panacea

The panacea to the unemployment crisis is inexhaustible. Besides the issues and causes as highlighted by CIPM Nigeria through the research report, some of thefollowing suggestions could also contribute to minimising the current level of unemployment to avert possible human and economic crisis:

Ease of Doing Business: Consideration must be given to creating conducive environment for a thriving private sector to enable job creation owing to the obvious fact the government alone can not be burdened with such responsibility especially in the face of its rapidly shrinking capacity for such. The provision of critical infrastructure such as good road network, stable power supply and security of lives and properties endears thriving business just as progressive taxation policy and where necessary, encourages investment and investors.

One sector that has the capacity to create mass employment is the agricultural sector. As such massive investment in agriculture is needed to lure youths to that sector for the production of food and raw materials needed for industrial survival and growth. One can recall with nostalgia the Groundnut pyramid, Cotton, Millet from the North, Cocoa from the West, Palm oil and Palm produces from the South-East and South-South before the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity. These farm produces provided the needed raw materials for most of the nation’s industrial sector. The textile industry alone employed over 500,000 direct jobs before 1997. This can be repeated perhaps with the government’s currently launched initiative “Green Alternate” aimed at providing a roadmap for the nation’s agricultural sector. Speaking at the launch recently held in Abuja, Mr. Audu Ogbeh, Honourable Minister of agriculture stated that “100,000 extension workers will be recruited for the sector” an encouraging statistics in spinning off more opportunities for job creation.

Social dialogue

The importance of social dialogue amongst government, private sector employers, relevant professional bodies and union leaders at all levels, from policy design to implementation and the measurement of results should be a matter of state policy. Workers and employers’ organisations should actively participate in social dialogue at the enterprise, sectoral and national levels to assess opportunities and resolve challenges posed. Also, there should be dialogue and continuous dialogue among government, employers and administrators of the nation’s institutions of higher learning to ensure that products of such institutions match the needs of employers. In other words, the dialogue should be centred on ensuring that graduates of the nation’s tertiary institutions have the right skills required by employers of labour so that the issue of employability is drastically minimised if not completely eradicated. This should perhaps start with the process of assessing and redesigning the curricula of the nation’s higher institutions of learning.

Keen consideration for employment impacting policy formulation should be paramount. All socio-economic policies should not only be job- friendly, but also job creation oriented. That is, every economic action and reaction of government should have creating sustainable jobs as a focal point. The success metrics of any action, should be determined by the number of sustainable jobs created. For example, the moves to reconstruct the north eastern part of Nigeria’s success of the reconstruction efforts should be determined by the number of sustainable jobs created at the end of the day. It should not just be aimed at returning displaced persons back to their homes, but should ensure that displaced farmers, fishermen, factory workers and others return to their normal lives and those who hitherto were not engaged in productive activities are meaningfully engaged.

One of the major problems of the last administration’s amnesty programme was its failure to be job creation centred. If it were sustainable job creation centred, the ex-militants would have been seamlessly integrated into the society as fully employed boys and girls instead of depending on an unsustainable trend of monthly allowance.

The urgent call for the support of Small and Medium scale Enterprises and Businesses becomes also imperative for review because viable SMEs are the greatest impetus to jobs creation as recorded in the Asian tigers where cottage industries have continued to play major roles in the growth of their economies. This support can be in form of start up funds or capital needs to drive their businesses. There should be social protection to improve resilience and safeguard SMEs against the impact of socio-economic and even environmental shocks. Social policy measures should be integrated into national responses to socio-economic and environmental changes. Employment-guarantee schemes such as bailouts can help in many ways such as job creation and even sustaining existing jobs. This can help employers and workers cope with changing labour market demands. It could also aid workers to either retool, or acquire the type of skills needed to improve the chances to keep or get new jobs. Agencies like the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Industrial Training Fund,

ITF, should be well funded and ensured that they are not open to political manipulation. Ad hoc policies such as the now rested Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme, SURE-P, for empowering political loyalists should be discouraged.

Local content

Above, all efforts should be put in place to revise the current trend where almost everything including toothpick is imported. There should be a law forcing public officials at the three tiers of government to patronise locally made goods at all public functions and establishments, with severe sanctions for contravention of such a law. In other words, local manufacturing should be the priority of the government. Local content law should be applicable in all sectors of the economy to arrest the current trend just as the law on expatriates’ quota should be enforced to curb the situation where foreigners have taken over jobs ideally meant for Nigerians.

Finally, importation of finished goods, from petroleum products, clothes, consumables and so on should be discouraged. What unrestricted and unregulated importation does is to export jobs to the country of importation and import unemployment to the importing. One typical example in this regard is the continued exportation of the nation’s crude oil and the near 100percent importation of refined petroleum products. A locally driven petroleum sector with value addition that utilises all the by-products of crude oil is a mega employer of labour.

With the aforementioned, it only becomes clearer that the failure to tame the upsurge in unemployment no doubt portends huge danger to our social and economic well survival hence all hands must be on deck to address the issue and avert a crisis. This for sure must account for CIPM’s recent commitment and renewed vigour at various levels of stakeholder engagement for adopting well grounded and rounded recommendations into policy adoption in line with the intended agenda of the current administration on job creation and employment.