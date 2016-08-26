Mike Ezuruonye, Ejiro Okurame, others gear up for My Africa reality TV show

It was a night of fun, comedy, music and dance, glitz and glamour with great excitement, as Nollywood superstars Mike Ezuruonye, Frank Artus, Angela Okorie, Faitha Balogun, Ejiro Okurame, Uche Elendu, Thelma O‘kaz, Melvin Oduah, Wazobia FM OAP, Ani Chinedu Emmanuel, Igos, Ras Kimono and a host of others, all clad in African attires, storm the unveiling of My Africa Reality TV Show tagged: ‘Reviving the lost African culture through music, dance, drama and comedy’, scheduled to kick off sometime in October, 2016.

CEO of Vingha Productions and organiser of the reality show, Prince Vincent Oyagha while briefing journalists, unveiled Nollywood Ghanaian-born actor, Frank Artus, Angela Okorie, former housemate of Big Brother Africa (BBA) Melvin Oduah, Ani Chinedu Emmanuel (Neduwazobia),

Mike Ezuruonye, Ejiro Okurame amongst others as judges for the reality show. The Teams include the gifted, the alphas, the victors, the spotlight, the mayors, and the gold stars. Inspired by the abounding talents inherent in Africa’s youths, especially Nigerians, Oyagha informed that the TV reality Show will be held twice-a-year, where 24-housemates will keep viewers glued to their screens, voting for them based on the outcome of their raw talent performance of original creativity without performing or mimicking other already-made-artist‘s songs, comedy or movies.