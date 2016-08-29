Michael Jackson Video among major winners at MTV Video Music Awards

Beyonce on Sunday dominated the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards as she enjoyed acclaim for her intertwined movie and album “Lemonade.”

Here are winners in key categories at the awards gala, which was or will be broadcast to more than 120 countries from New York’s Madison Square Garden:

– VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Beyonce, “Formation”

– BEST FEMALE VIDEO: Beyonce, “Hold Up”

– BEST MALE VIDEO: Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

– BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO: Drake, “Hotline Bling”

– BEST NEW ARTIST: DNCE

– BEST DIRECTION: Melina Matsoukas, for Beyonce’s “Formation”

– BEST COLLABORATION VIDEO: Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Work From Home”

– BREAKTHROUGH LONG-FORM VIDEO: Beyonce, “Lemonade”

– BEST ART DIRECTION: Jan Houllevigue, for David Bowie’s “Blackstar”

– MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD (FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT): Rihanna