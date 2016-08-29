MEND puts Clark-led pan N-Delta group under surveillance…, it disbands Aaron Team 2

By Emma Amaize

WARRI – THE Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger -Delta , MEND‎, which recently surrendered to the pan Niger-Delta group, led by Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, Monday, said it would monitor Clark and the group for six months.

Spokesperson of the group, Jomo Gbomo, stated this in a statement while formally announcing the disbanding of it’s Aaron Team 2 Dialogue and Peace initiative, headed by a former Minister, Mr. Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, inaugurated on June 12.

Its words: “However, MEND shall continue to monitor the pace of progress of Chief Edwin Clark -led team and reserves the right to recall its nominees after six months.”

MEND also unwittingly disclosed that it still has camps in the region, as it warned an ex-militant leader, Africanus, heading the new Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force, to stop alleged extra-killings and steer clear of its camps.

It categorically noted that by the dissolution of Aaron Team E, “The take-off of ‘Operation Moses’ is also hereby suspended.”

Thanking all the patriots who honoured it’s invitation to serve and wishing them well in their respective endeavours, it explained: “The disbanding became necessary following MEND’s decision to recognise and work with Ijaw National Leader Chief (Dr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as the leader of a pan-Niger Delta dialogue and peace initiative. ”

“We have always advocated that the Niger Delta region must speak with a single voice under a single umbrella body; otherwise the much sought-after peace and development shall elude the region, again.

“Therefore, under the new collaborative arrangement, MEND has nominated Messrs Ledum Mitee, Ibanga Isine and Timipa Jenkins Okponipere Esq., to work alongside Chief (Dr) Clark and other stakeholders,” MEND added. Okponipere

It stated: “Nevertheless, MEND is compelled to categorically warn that, it is not yet uhuru. The Chief Edwin Clark-led new initiative should realize that MEND was already in preliminary talks with the Federal Government as confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari himself. ”

“In fact, we have so far, been able to secure a number of concessions; some of which include, but are not limited to the release of political prisoners. We expect that Chief Clark and his team shall follow through with the rest of the dialogue and peace process,” MEND asserted.

On the recent killings in Bayelsa state, it said: “The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) also condemns in very strong terms, the extra-judicial killings and deception by the Bayelsa State Government-sponsored militia under the leadership of our former Commander, Mr. Africanus Ukparasia aka General Africa, an ex-militant whose legal agreement signed under the Presidential Amnesty Programme clearly forbade him to bear arms under any guise.”

It asserted: “In flagrant violation and disregard of the unilateral ceasefire recently declared by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), and previously declared ceasefire by MEND to give ongoing peace talks a chance, these soldiers of fortune calling themselves Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force and their military collaborators, have been attacking and killing soft targets such as debtors, personal enemies and perceived informants of NDA and cultists; thereafter displaying their corpses, and weapons from the military armoury as if those arms and ammunition were recovered.”

“Africanus, his thugs and the military are hereby warned to put a stop to their criminal acts and respect the ongoing ceasefire or else he, Africanus, and all his known fixed assets acquired during the fraudulent amnesty period will become legitimate targets.

“Africanus is also warned not to venture close to any MEND camps as our commanders have been informed to see him as an enemy and defend themselves,” the group said.