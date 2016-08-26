Breaking: MEND applaudes Buhari on pledge not to use force on militants

By Emma Amaize & Perez Brisibe

WARRI – THE Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, has applauded President Muhammad Buhari on his pledge not to resort to the use of force to stop the militancy in the Niger Delta describing it as one of the terms and conditions of the ongoing dialogue with agitators in the region.

The group also urged all aggrieved militant groups in the region to remain calm and patient and, more importantly, refrain from attacks on oil installations; as their grievances shall be comprehensively and adequately addressed by the Buhari Administration.

MEND in a statement last night by its spokesperson, Jomo Gbomo, whileapplauding the visit of the United States of America Secretary of State John Kerry to Nigeria, stated thatPresident Buhari’s pledge to the Secretary of State was one of the critical and strategic concessions which MEND has so far, secured from the Federal Government in the ongoing preliminary talks to find sustainable solutions to the current Niger Delta crisis

Commending President Buhari for his pledge, MEND said: “We therefore use this opportunity to sincerely and immensely thank President Buhari for respecting one of the terms and conditions of the ongoing dialogue. By virtue of the public pledge, the President has truly, shown the entire world that he is a statesman who means well for the Niger Delta region.

“Consequently, we also use this opportunity to urge all aggrieved militant groups in the region, including but not limited to the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) the Niger Delta Greenland and Justice Mandate (NDGJM) to remain calm and patient and, more importantly, refrain from attacks on oil installations; as their grievances shall be comprehensively and adequately addressed by the Buhari Administration.

“Regarding Chief Clark’s invitation, MEND is considering dispatching a member of the Aaron Team to meet him. The public shall be duly informed about the outcome of the meeting.”