Membership-based shopping mall opens in Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

Shoppers and store owners in Lagos are in for a good time as T-Mart Wholesale Store, a renowned membership-based wholesale shopping mall has opened in Lekki area of Lagos to meet on the spot needs of shoppers and shop owners.

Described as first of its kind in Lagos, the mall is expected to be followed by many more outlets across the major urban cities in Nigeria over the next few years.

Speaking during the formal opening of the mall, Mr. Berthran Ugeh, T-MART’s Managing Director, explained that the company is the first ever membership-based wholesale shopping mall in Nigeria. He added that the store will offer value in terms of best prices and quality customers can trust since it gets supplies directly from FMCG manufacturers all over the world.

Ugeh added that shoppers now have the option of avoiding trolling around shops in the open market on terrible weather days, as they can shop in a controlled environment or have their items delivered to them wherever they are.

According to the managing director who disclosed that the mall was supported by Fidelity Bank, the store offers a one-stop shop by providing all household items from packaged foods, beauty and personal care, beverages and snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, soft drinks, hygiene and home care in one place.

He noted that the membership types available include Business Basic, Business Plus, Business Platinum, Individual, Family and Individual Platinum, stressing that the benefits are lowest prices, quality, delivery, one-stop shop and many more.

He said T-Mart is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tendy Nigeria Limited, a premier distribution company for the FMCG and Agribusiness sector, founded over 30 years ago.