Man docked over theft of tubers of yam, vegetables

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, on Thursday remanded a 30-year-old man, Samodi Olorodo, in prison custody over the alleged theft of 18 tubers of yam and a bunch of vegetables.

The accused, who is of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the one count-charge preferred against him. The Prosecutor, Insp. Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 1 at about 10:00 a.m. in the Oke-Odo Area of Osiele, Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the accused stole 18 tubers of yams valued at N10, 000 and a bunch of vegetables worth N50, property of one Mr Adeney Safiu. According to him, at about 10:00 a.m. when the complainant got to his store, he saw the accused person coming out from his store with the tubers of yam and a bunch of vegetables on his head.

He was interrogated but he could not give a reasonable answer, which led to his arrest. The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Sections 516, 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Idowu Olayinka, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Ibara, to enable the police carry out more investigation. He adjourned the case to Oct. 5, for further hearing.