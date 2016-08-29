Man  in court for recklessly driving , killing victim 

Lagos – A 33-year-old commercial driver, Agbo Edwin, who allegedly drove recklessly and killed a 10-year-old girl, was on Monday in Lagos granted a N200, 000 bail.

A Surulere Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, asked Edwin to provide two sureties as part of the bail condition.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on manslaughter.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that the accused committed the offence at 5:00 p.m, along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

“The accused drove his vehicle recklessly and hit his victim to death,’’ she said.

The offence contravenes Sections 19 (1) and 20 of Road Transport Regulations of Lagos State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Oct 25 for mention.