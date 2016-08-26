I Love Worldjunction.com Contest Campaign Going Gaga in Many African Cities.

Worldjunction, A social networking website that introduce itself to African millennial earlier this year is beating its expectation to reach 10 million users in the next 1 year. So far the company has been counting Millions of visits per month with the introduction of a new #ILOVEWORLDJUNCTION campaign.

To join the campaign is very simple. Login to your Worldjunction account. Draw a picture or take a picture with yourself, your pets or anything and write I LOVE WORLDJUNCTION.COM on it. Post it in the network and share it with your friends on other social networks to get them vote for your pictures. If your picture receive the best voting as best picture of the week. Your will be featured on the Worldjunction gallery wall as the week ambassador. There is a price of $100 for the winners of the Contest too.

Go to Worldjunction to see the world in pictures,videos and music.