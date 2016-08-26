How to lighten your skin with Yogurt, Oranges, Honey, others

According to some beauty therapists, the following can help bring about natural skin lightening- if you must.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that has bleaching properties.

Mix one tablespoon of fresh yogurt with one-half tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture on your face and neck. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash it off with water.

Add a little lemon juice and some oatmeal to yogurt to make a thick paste, and apply it as a face mask.

Oranges

The most important ingredient in skin care is vitamin C, which you can get in abundance from oranges. Plus, oranges have bleaching properties that can lighten your skin tone.

It has been found that regular consumption of fresh orange juice can greatly improve the overall texture of your skin as well as its suppleness. To lighten your skin, combine two tablespoons of orange juice and a pinch of powdered turmeric. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Grind dried orange peels into powder. Mix one tablespoon with one tablespoon of plain yogurt. Apply the paste on your skin and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Honey

Honey helps bleach skin while also acting as moisturizer. Honey also has antibacterial properties that can help fade age spots and acne scars.

Apply pure honey to your face, leave it on for a few minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Combine one teaspoon each of honey and lemon juice, one tablespoon of powdered milk, and one-half teaspoon of almond oil. Leave it on for 10 to15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

The acidic property in lemons works as a natural bleaching agent for the skin and the high amount of vitamin C in them encourages new cell growth. Also, lemons have antioxidants that are very good for skin complexion.