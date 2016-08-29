LASG gives owners of illegal structures, street hawkers 14 days to vacate the Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, issued a 14-day ultimatum to owners of illegal structures, shanties, street hawkers and those who have converted walkways into trading points and food courts in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the Lagoon Front of Lekki to vacate or face demolition and prosecution.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Tunji Bello, who handed down the ultimatum, warned that if such illegal structures were not removed at expiration of the 14 days grace, the Special Task Force would be forced to enforce the state laws on environment.

Bello said: “The owners of all illegal structures, shanties, abandoned buildings and all those who have converted road median to commercial uses in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki have between today (Monday) and two weeks’ time to comply or have the State Special Task Force on the Clean-Up of the areas to contend with.”

He also warned owners of all abandoned buildings in different areas of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island, who have turned such properties into a haven for prostitutes and miscreants to clear the structures of such undesirable elements immediately.

He specifically warned owners of properties on the Lagoon fronts of Lekki Phase 1, who have littered the whole areas with compactors and several other dead-weight equipments to remove them.

“The State Government is concerned about the conversion of the frontages of properties and abandoned houses to kiosks and trading points by maids and guards as well as the unregulated activities of horticulturists who have turned setbacks to hideouts and selling points for criminals,” Bello said.

Bello also restated government’s zero tolerance against unauthorized parking of vehicles, trucks, among others on drainage infrastructure, adding that owners of such vehicles and properties with unkempt drainages would be prosecuted.

His words: “It is totally unacceptable for people to stockpile and display wares such as bags of charcoal on major roads like Ahmadu Bello Way and Federal Secretariat Road, Ikoyi. Henceforth, such goods would be confiscated and the owners prosecuted. We are using this medium to sensitize members of the public and residents of the affected areas who are involved in these illegalities to immediately take the right action and do the needful as the State Government will take the necessary steps to enforce its environmental and sanitation laws forthwith.”

“All those engaging in roadside display of wares, illegal street trading and all illegal squatters on undeveloped land and all those who have converted road median to commercial uses in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki are being advised in their own interest to put a stop to the illegalities.”