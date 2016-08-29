Kidnappers abandon victim as truck driver blocks escape route

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Nemesis caught up with a gang of kidnappers in Aba, Abia State as a truck driver reportedly blocked their escape route as they were fleeing with their victim at Uratta area of the city.

The victim, identified as Mrs. Merit Ikechukwu, was said to be on her way to work when a gang of kidnappers blocked her Toyota Highlander jeep near Stella Marris road, Catholic Church, Umueze road, Aba.

According to eyewitnesses, the kidnappers blind folded Ikechukwu and drove in her jeep through a bush path in the area, but residents of the area alerted soldiers on patrol, who quickly stormed the area and joined in the pursuit of the kidnappers.

“As the kidnappers escaped through the bush path on top speed, they came face to face with a truck driver, who had suspected the speeding Highlander jeep was stolen blocked the bush path and the villagers alerted soldiers, who moved in and joined in the chase,” they said.

It was gathered that on sighting the truck, which had blocked their path, the kidnappers, who were being pursued by soldiers and members of the community, abandoned their victim and escaped into bush.

While searching the surrounding bushes, the soldiers arrested a suspect identified as Prince, who claimed to have gone to the area to recover a debt. However, the suspect was later identified by the victim as the man who drove her jeep before she was blindfolded.

The soldiers also recovered the Toyota Highlander Jeep and rescued the victim. As at the time of filing this report, Army Public Relations Officer, 14 Brigade , Ohafia, Major Sidney Mbaneme, could not be reached on his mobile phone, but a soldier at the Forward Operating Base, FOB, Ngwa High School, Aba, confirmed the incident.