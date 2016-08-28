Kashamu group threatens showdown with OGSIEC, two others over exclusion

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun state loyal to the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu has filed criminal contempt proceedings against the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) and two others for not to accept the list of its chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

Kashamu group led by its Chairman in the state Engr. Adebayo Dayo said, apart from OGSIEC , it has joined Attorney-General of the State and the Commissioner for Justice and the Ministry of Finance in the suit.

The electoral body had last Thursday said it accepted the list of candidates by the Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele-led group.

While the Dayo-faction has the support of Senator Buruji Kashamu, the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, the Ogundele group is backed by a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday after an emergency stakeholders meeting held in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, Dayo said the party will fight till justice is done.

He said the party was familiar with what he described as “OGSIEC’s antics”, adding that, “It was not the first time OGSIEC will be involved in this kind of illegality and injustice. It happened in 2012 and we dealt with them”.

His words, “OGSIEC’s action is a clear travesty of justice that won’t stand the test of time. We have submitted all the genuine, legally binding documents in our possession to OGSIEC – a final judgment concerning the Ogun State Exco that has also been registered in the Ogun State High Court and automatically becomes a binding court judgment in the state has been served on OGSIEC; all the INEC reports on the congresses, including the cover letter from INEC was served on them; a letter from the caretaker committee that gave some percentage of the delegates to those parading themselves as the parallel group was also submitted to them.

“What is more, OGSIEC on its own wrote to INEC asking it to clarify which is the authentic Ogun State PDP Exco and INEC in a letter dated 9th August, 2016 replied, saying it recognises and relates ONLY with the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Exco. OGSIEC was already aware of the 26th of May, 2016 order it purportedly relied on to accept the list submitted by one Sikirulai Ogundele-led group and the 24th of June, 2016 judgment that says Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led exco is the only recognised party structure in Ogun State when it told the whole world on the 6th of July, 2016 that it would act on “the position and direction of INEC on the issue of the PDP factions”.

“If with all these documents, OGSIEC still decided to go with the minute group, it could not have been because the group is stronger than us or they are on the right side of the law. Obviously, something ominous is fishy.

“We all know that the Ogun State government through OGSIEC is going to manipulate the election, write the results and declare same. They are also the ones that will set up the Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal as well as the Appeal Tribunal. So, in essence, they will be the referee in their own game and also the judge in their own case!

“However, it does not mean we are helpless or hopeless. We are going to fight this open travesty of justice and grave illegality until justice is done. They have murdered sleep and shall sleep no more.

“Already, we have filed criminal contempt proceedings against all those concerned. I believe that very soon, the contemnors will find themselves where they rightly belong.

“Also, a case has been filed against OGSIEC, the Attorney-General of Ogun State and the Commissioner for Justice and the Ministry/Minister of Finance wherein the authentic Ogun State PDP Exco is asking the court to declare the Local Government election null and void if it is held without the authentic and validly nominated candidates by the ONLY recognised Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led State Exco.

“The authentic and recognised State Exco who are the plaintiffs in the suit are also asking the court to stop the allocations due to the local government that will be constituted without the participation of the validly nominated candidates of the PDP.”