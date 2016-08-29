Jubilation as Police gun down 6 notorious robbers in Rivers

*Three pastors killed, others injured, hospitalised

By Davies Iheamachor

PORT HARCOURT—There was jubilation in some communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, as operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, weekend, shot dead six notorious kidnappers in the area.

It was also reported that three Deeper Life Christian Bible Ministry pastors died, while several other persons sustained injuries as the police engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The suspects, who died in the operation, were simply identified as, Mr. Igbudu, Mr. Goodluck, Mr. Emmanuel, Mr. Pedro, Mr. Bagio, and Mr. Small.

On wanted list

It was gathered that the six-man gang had been among those on the wanted lists of hoodlums by the police after they allegedly ambushed some mobile policemen, who were travelling to Bayelsa State for duty earlier this year.

A community source, Mr. Nwakanma, who related the incident to Vanguard, said the gang was on operation at the Ihuike axis of the East-West road when they met their Waterloo.

Nwakanma disclosed that the hoodlums were chasing a bus travelling to Port Harcourt from Lagos in order to hijack the said bus, noting that the driver on sighting the armed hoodlums with guns in an SUV, moved faster as they trailed the bus.

He said that the SUV which the hoodlums were driving rammed the bus causing the driver to lose control and the bus to somersault several times.

Nwankanma, who disclosed that the bus caught fire, said the police were alerted immediately, adding that the police having identified the bandits shot them.

He said the occupants of the bus were immediately rushed to Ahoada General Hospital for treatment, adding that three clerics believed to be pastors in Deeper Life, who were also in the bus lost their lives.

“Last night, security operatives’ gunned down the kidnappers’ kingpin and others terrorizing Ahoada, his name is Igbudu. As it stands now there is happiness and jubilation in Ahoada East because the boys that have been terrorizing our area have died.

“They were chasing a bus that was coming from Lagos. The bus somersaulted and caught fire. They also hit the bus so they were about to escape when police came and killed them. Three pastors, believed to be Deeper Life pastors were inside, and they died with others receiving treatment in a hospital,” he rcounted.

A source in the Deeper Life Church Port Harcourt, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted Vanguard that some of its members, who were coming to Port Harcourt had an accident at Ahoada, adding that some of them were burnt to death.

The source also noted that some of its members alongside other occupants of the bus have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command said it has recorded a huge success in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Police react

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, addressing journalists yesterday, disclosed that the hoodlums were killed based on distress call.

Omoni said: “At about 8: 40pm there was a distress call about an armed robbery attack at Ihuike axis of the East-West road in Ahoada East LGA.

“In a swift response, the Ahoada Division led by the DPO immediately mobilized and the armed robbers on sighting the police patrol van opened fire on the m. While a 18 seater bus travelling from Benin to Port Harcourt was attacked, the driver lost control and the car somersaulted.

“While three persons were feared dead, other passengers were rescued and taken to hospital. In the ensuing gun battle, the Police over powered the armed robbers. Six of them were fatally wounded and died on their way to the hospital.”

Omoni noted that the robbers were the notorious gang of armed robbers and kidnappers, who have been terrorizing the East-West road, adding that they also kidnapped 17 occupants of a bus recently.

He also said the Police recovered several weapons from the bandits, adding that sanity had been restored to the area.