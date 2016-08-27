JTF, sanitation officials clash in Yenagoa during environmental exercise

Yenagoa – Men and officers of the Joint Task Force, (JTF), Operation Delta Safe on Saturday clashed with the Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority during the national monthly cleanup exercise.

The environmental exercise was going on, the JTF vehicle was intercepted by the environmental officials on the road.

The NAN also reports that JTF had to question why the sanitation officials must block the main road which resulted in a heated argument followed by the release of a gun shot into the air.

The Environmental Sanitation Chairman, Mr Robert Enua, called on the spokesman of the JTF on phone complaining to him about his people had done.

He said that he would report the matter to the governor, adding that they should not label the Niger Delta people as “Avengers because Bayelsan are peace loving people”. (NAN)