I’ve not settled my fights with 2face, Wizkid, others – Blackface

Former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Blackface, was recently in the eye of the storm when he accused his former label-mate, 2face Idibia and Wizkid of copyright thefts.

Blackface had claimed that 2face denied him credit in a song they wrote together while they were still in the same group. Meanwhile, it should be recalled that Blackface had also cried foul during the height of 2face’s ‘African Queen’ reign. Blackface stated that he was the one who wrote the song, and therefore deserves to get the credit and royalties from it. The matter was later resolved and Blackface was said to have settled.

However, Blackface has refused to speak further about these weighty allegations. Showtime ran into him recently, and we sought to know the current situation, to which he said, “I don’t want to talk about those allegations anymore though they are not yet settled. Copyright will take care of itself at the right time.

I’m not worried about issues right now.” Blackface also mentioned that he recently released a new album, ‘The Defender’ which he encouraged fans to get ‘because it’s a good album.’