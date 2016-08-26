INEC to deploy 18,511 personnel

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will deploy a total of 18,511 officials to conduct the Edo governorship election; the election management body announced yesterday.

The commission also yesterday announced that a total of 1,925,105 voters had been registered for the election in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The details of the personnel being deployed for the election showed the division of the state into 192 Registration Areas (RAs); 2,627 Polling Units (Pus); and 4,011 Voting Points (VPs).

The statement further revealed that “The Commission will deploy 1 Returning Officer; 18 Local Government Area Collation Officers; 192 Registration Area Collation Officers; 263 Supervisory Presiding Officers; 2,627 Presiding Officers 12, 036 Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) I, II and III; 2,530 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP); 728 Reserve APOs (5%); 19 LGA Supervisors + 1 HQ Reserve; and 97 RA Cluster Supervisors + HQ 1 Reserve (2RAs/Supervisor).”