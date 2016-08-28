Ijaw monarchs to Clark: We are not answerable to you

By Emma Amaize, Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe

IJAW traditional rulers, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, said they were not subject to the wishes of a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, in their efforts to end renewed militancy in the Niger Delta and allied matters.

The Ijaw kings stated this in reaction to Friday’s condemnation of Ijaw monarchs, who went to Abuja, last Thursday, to meet with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu, without his knowledge and participation of other ethnic groups.

Present at the monarchs meeting were HRM, Pere Dr. Charles Ayemi-Botu (OFR), paramount ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, HRM King I. Timiyan (JP), Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chief Wellington Okrika, representing Gbaramatu Kingdom, who collectively affirmed that Clark as an Ijaw, was their subject and could not dictate to them.

Timiyan said after the paley, “It was careless of Chief Clark to say that leaders, who went to Abuja, got no mandate from him. As traditional rulers and custodians of the tradition of our people, if anything befalls our people and not in line with peace, we have to be seen as doing things to take care of their interest.

“Therefore, we have every right to interface with whoever in the land to bring about the desired peace. When there are attacks and bombings, our people are affected. We need to be seen as proactive. We started meeting in different forms, went to Bayelsa, Uyo, came to Delta and have been to Abuja, all in trying to bring succour for our people.”

Both added: “As traditional rulers, we are not liable to the whims and caprices of Chief E.K Clark. He is our subject and when he calls meetings and we leave our palaces and go to his place, it is an honour that we have done to him but it appears he has taken that for granted; therefore, that honour is hereby withdrawn.”

The Ijaw monarch said their actions, including the Abuja parley with Kachukwu, were being taken in line with the progress that have been made and grounds so far covered over the ultimate desire to mutually resolve the ongoing situation with the federal government.

“We have been doing all we can in line with the understanding reached with certain persons that are external, but deeeply concerned because this matter needs to be witnessed by people from the international community,” he said.