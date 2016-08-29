Ijaw leaders wade into Clark/monarchs’ row

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- IJAW leaders have intervened in the misunderstanding between some Ijaw monarchs and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark.

Clark took a swipe at the monarchs 24 hours after they visited the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, last Thursday, in Abuja.

His angst was that the visit was against the spirit of the Niger Delta monarchs, leaders and stakeholders’ ‎consultative meeting, in Effurun, near Warri, Delta state, where the ethnic nationalities agreed that the matter was no longer an Ijaw mattwr, but a Niger Delta affair.

However, the affected Ijaw monarchs fired at Clark, Sunday, saying they were not answerable to him.

An Ijaw leader involved in the reconciliation move told Vanguard on phone: “We have stepped into the matter, we are already reaching out to the monarchs. Very soon, the matter will be resolved.”

The leader, who spoke anonymously, asserted: “It is just a little misunderstanding. Other ethnic groups are involved, it is not an Ijaw matter and we have to be careful.”

One of the monarchs also confirmed to Vanguard: “I am aware of a peace ‎move, but they have not contacted me yet.”