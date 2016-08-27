Breaking News
Ighalo seeks Arsenal’s fall

On 12:36 amIn News, Sports by Tony ChinonsoComments

Both  Watford  and  Arsenal  are without a win as they enter their third game of the new Premier League season, but it is  Arsene Wenger  who will be feeling the pressure after he was booed by his own fans on the opening day of the campaign following  defeat to Liverpool.

Odion Ighalo
Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo will be in the thick of the action, attempting to score the goal that will condemn Wenger’s side to a second defeat of the season. The Hornets will aim to get back on track at Vicarage Road when they welcome the Gunners this Saturday as their first match at home ended in a  2-1 loss  to Chelsea.

New arrival Janmaat could be handed his debut for Watford this weekend, while  Younes Kaboul  could also be included in the defensive line.

Deeney and Ighalo are expected to lead the line up front, with  Roberto Pereyra  possibly coming into the fold, sitting just behind the pair in attack.

As for Arsenal, Wenger could give starting spots to  Olivier Giroud  and  Mesut Ozil  after they made appearances against Leicester following an extended break due to their participation at Euro 2016.

Holding is expected to keep his place at the back alongside Koscielny, while summer signing Xhaka could be paired in the middle of the park with  Francis Coquelin. Aaron Ramsey  and  Alex Iwobi  remained sidelined with injuries.


