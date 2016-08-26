57- year-old man in court for stealing toilet seats

A 57- year- old man, Innocent Okeke, who allegedly broke into a bank premises and stole 11 toilet seats valued at N85, 000, on Friday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Okeke of Ojo area was accused of a two-count offence of breaking into a building and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Uche, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 29.

He said that the incident occurred in the premises of a new generation bank situated at Ojo-Alaba.

“The accused gained access into their store and took away the items. He was caught by one of the security guards of the bank when he was about to escape,” Simeon said. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 307 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him. The Magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa, in view of the accused’s plea, granted him a N100, 000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till Oct. 24.