IDU Secretariat bombing: Delta police arrest two

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THE police in Delta State have arrested two persons in connection with the bombing of National Secretariat of the Isoko Development Union, IDU at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The secretariat of the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko ethnic nationality was blown up by suspected youths from the area at about 4am on Friday, destroying the entire structure.

The attack came barely 10 hours before the commencement of a three-day mid-year conference of the IDU scheduled to hold at the secretariat.

Though, the cause of the attack could not be ascertained as at press time, sources said it may not be unconnected with the leadership tussle in the youth body of the union.

No casualty was however recorded, as the security guard on duty was chased into the bush.

Irate youths had earlier invaded the secretariat on 13 August, 2016, unleashing hostilities on some persons at the premises.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Celestina Kalu, said investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

She said those arrested had been handed over the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Kalu said the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, the State Commissioner of Police and the Area Commander of the Ughelli Area Command were on ground to assess the situation.