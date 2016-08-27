Group laments rate of inconclusive elections in Nigeria

Ms Mma Odi, the General Secretary of Alliance for Credible Elections, on Saturday said the rate of inconclusive elections in the country was becoming a cause for concern.

Odi made this known in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Inconclusive elections have now become the new trend rather than the exception as witnessed in some of the states like Kogi, Bayelsa, Osun FCT, Imo and Nasarawa,’’ she said.

Odi said that development, based on the margin of lead, violence and security threat was fast becoming “a threat to our hard won democracy’’.

According to her, the phenomenon of inconclusive election, if not checked by the government now will lead to loss of confidence on INEC and the disempowerment of the voters, among others.

She cited the disputed Imo North senatorial re-run election, and the postponement of River senatorial re-run election as signs that “all is not well’’ as far as inconclusive election was concerned in the country.

Odi called for the reconstitution of the board of INEC to assist the commission in finding lasting solution to inconclusive election in the country.

The NGO, therefore, called on INEC to do everything within its power to end inconclusive elections, plan, implement and ensure free, fair and credible election in the remaining re-run polls in Edo.

She also called on the Federal Government to reconstitute the Board of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with persons of unquestionable integrity.

`

“The President has refused to reconstitute the Board of INEC since he came into power in May 2015 in spite of the several calls by civil society organisations and NGOs in the country.

“

Lack of INEC board is affecting the smooth running of institution and its service delivery. This is simply a breach of establishment laws,’’ she said.

Odi said that with an organised board, INEC would be able to address properly issues of inconclusive elections in the country.