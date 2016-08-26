Again, Gbaramatu people raise fresh alarm over troops’ deployment

By Emma Amaize and Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI- THE people of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, raised a fresh alarm on Friday that the Nigerian Army was deploying troops in the riverine areas of the state.

Acting Secretary of the Gbaramatu Traditional Council, GTC, Chief Godspower Gbenekema, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on phone, said the massive deployment sparked fears among residents, especially in the troubled Oporoza in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of the state that soldiers were planning to bombard the people.

However, Defence Headquarters had announced weeks back that the army would carry out ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ in the creeks Defence spokesperson, Brigadier Rabe Abubakar, explained that military would deploy in the region on training to ensure security of oil infrastructure.

“The fact of the matter is that we are very much aware that negotiation is ongoing with our leaders; let us be hopeful that there could be an agreement. So, our presence there does not in any way translate to mean that it’s a signal to internal security actions against the militants,” Abubakar had stated.

However, Chief Gbenekama called on Niger Delta sons and daughters to speak up and do the needful “to save our people from impending holocaust.”