Flood alert: No cause for alarm, Lagos govt assures residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Amarachi Chukwudi,

The Lagos State Government has assured residents on the need to remain calm following yesterday’s torrential rainfall in the state, saying that necessary measures had been taken to avert any incidence of flood disaster in the state.

This came as motorists in some parts of the state were trapped in flash flood for several hours as a result of the heavy down pour. The situation caused long queue of vehicles causing total gridlock.

In view of this, Commissioner for the Environment in the state, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, in a statement, yesterday, said that the state government had in recent times carried out an intensive tour of some flood prone communities so as clear up blocked drainages and canals of all encumbrances.

“Therefore, there should not be any cause for alarm”, Adejare assured.

The commissioner lamented the dumping of refuse on water courses and drainages saying the numerous campaigns against such practice was for the interest of the residents.

Adejare said: “Canal is a storm water channel for the conveyance of storm run-offs, they are God’s natural protection for holding water during massive flood and it is not a place for anybody to build a house or dump refuse. Those in the habit of doing such must stop henceforth.”

While assuring residents of the need not to entertain any fear about the rain inspite of forecast warning of imminent huge flood in the state, the commissioner said that indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the gutters had caused a lot of environmental disaster.

He therefore warned that government would no longer tolerate the construction of illegal structures along channel Right of Ways, RoWs, in the state.