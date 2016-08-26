Flavour, Wizkid send out fraud alert

By Kehinde Ajose

In recent times, Flavour and Wizkid have been victims of fraud by individuals who leverage on their flourishing brands to make quick cash . Flavour in a recent press release warns his fans about fake social media pages bearing his name.

According to him: “It has been brought to mine and my team’s attention that there are numerous fake social media and business network accounts operating in my name, duping and scamming individuals and fans across the world. Please take important note that, I am not the one operating these accounts. These impersonators are using my name to reach out to people via social media to engage in criminal activity.”

In the same vein, Ojuelegba singer Wizkid took to his Twitter handle to talk about the fact that he has lost out on major financial deals because of impersonators who made deals on his behalf.

“Due to a fraudulent data breach, of impersonators who acted on behalf of my management .We have had to cancel so many dates this year”. He further announced his real management team to allay the fears of potential show promoters”