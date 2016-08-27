Five-yr-succession battle: Peace ushers Igwe Onuorah into Oraukwu palace

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

When Dr Emeka Onuorah was persuaded into dropping his agitation shortly after the 2011 general elections even when he was going to throw some punches, little did he know that providence was preparing him for a bigger position. He was to represent Idemili Federal Constituency at the National Assembly then. Today, he has been chosen to mount the throne of his forefathers as the monarch of Oraukwu.

And pockets of dissent have fizzled out in the face of overwhelming community support for his emergence.

From ordinary citizen to the most important stakeholder in the affairs of Oraukwu, the age long maxim of obele azu kpata obele nku; nnukwu azu kpata nnukwu nku is playing out. From the moment Onuorah was presented with the certificate of recognition by Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, all roads had been continuously leading to his Eze Chinyere palace on the popular Obi Ezejelue Avenue, Ezennaja village in the ancient Oraukwu community.

From the presence of Obiano in Awka, and the nearly one hour more than forty-vehicle convoy drive down to the community after the collection of the certificate of recognition, the new monarch was cheered on triumphantly into his palace. The love and happiness appeared limitless, cutting across age, gender and social class. Indigenes, visitors and even neighboring communities shared in the unfolding positive aura.

Oraukwu has chosen and enthroned a new traditional ruler, five years after the demise of Arc Emeka Ogbunude threw the once sleepy community into crisis of succession. Ever since, peace, cohesion and success eluded them. That was why emotions ran so high with the eventual resolution and selection of a replacement.

Onuorah, taking a cue from the admonitions of Obiano and Igwe Peter Anugwu of Mbaukwu, had remained consistent on his call for peace and reconciliation, pointing out that there would be no real development in an atmosphere of bitterness and rancour. He described the contest as a family affair where there was no victor, no vanquished. Till date, he has continued to play host to the villages, quarters and groups within the community who had been besieging the palace for solidarity homage and to declare their unflinching support.

Since his well-attended Sunday, morning thanksgiving mass at the St Albert the Great Catholic Church, it has remained a wave of well-meaning goodwill messages for the monarch Rev Fr Barth Okonkwo of St John’s Parish, Obosi appealed for cohesion and unity. He prayed for everyone’s support for the new traditional ruler so as to usher in lasting progress and love. He reminded Onuorah to note that as an Igwe, he is now the father of all even as he urged him to lead with humility, kindness and a listening ear which are attributes that would endear him to all.

Onowu Samson Chiedu, the Obi Orubelu of Irukwelekor village, disclosed that what the community needed most presently was peace so as to encourage development. Chiedu had taken over the regency from the time Ogbunude passed on in 2011 till the coronation of Igwe Chinyereze on April 16,2016. He counseled anyone having contrary opinion to note that they failed to follow the laid down procedure-reason for the five-year imbroglio. Not minding that the issue even went to court, his Regent-In-Council had insisted that the laid down procedure shall be followed. This, they maintained until Onuorah was overwhelmingly chosen and he got support of majority. Little wonder the state government didn’t hesitate to accept him after going through all that he went through and found he adhered to the laid down process.

And from Ota village came the Odu of Oraukwu-Chief Anthony Nnamdi Utulu-who minced no words that he has no doubts that Onuorah would take Oraukwu to the next level of development, national and international respect and recognition.

Chief Joseph Ukeji (Chimalunzu), an international businessman and key stakeholder in the community, charged Onuorah to endeavor to be close to the mind of the state government always, so as to attract development to Oraukwu.

Chief Michael Udoh sounded more metaphysical when he disclosed that the emergence of Onuorah was publicly prophesied more than four years ago by one Rev Father Bonachristus Umeogu who, according to him, is the Spiritual Director of Communion Sanctorium. He advised the monarch to extend hand of fellowship to everyone including his former opponents.

Chief Aloysius Ogabido, who was the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee set up by government to restore peace and smoothen all rough edges and organize Town Union election which ushered in the incumbent executives, expressed joy his committee was a huge success. According to him, the whole community is jubilating because of the choice of Onuorah, a well educated, exposed, widely travelled and forward looking.

Chief Alphosus Ugochukwu charged the monarch to avoid listening to gossips and half truths.

The President General, Chief Cyril Ejidike, a legal practitioner, pointed out that whatever misgivings anyone had about the emergence of the Igwe was self induced. According to him, “the initial date for the election was postponed when we discovered the date clashed with the centenary day celebration of the Anglican Church in Oraukwu. So, unanimously it was agreed to be shifted. Unfortunately one of the contestants disobeyed the directive and went round and took his cronies and got a top state official who intimidated some government officials to the venue in an effort to legitimize their illegal gathering. But the governor is well grounded in matters like that, he was able to see through the facade and after a diligent scrutiny Onuorah was certified”.

To douse all forms of discontentment, the new Igwe has inaugurated a 9-man peace and reconciliation committee to approach all genuinely aggrieved citizens with a view to assuaging them for the overall good of the entire community.

On other new things he intends to bring, Onuorah stated: “I’m not that type of monarch who would stay in the palace only to break kolanuts and pour libations. I’m a lawyer and widely traveled. I was residing abroad when I was called by some well-meaning citizens of this community to come and take this stool.

“Now that we’ve come this far, I implore everybody to forget all that had transpired; let’s work together in the interest of our community and our children, even those yet unborn.”

Royal father material 25-08-16