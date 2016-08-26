Film industry can generate N10b annually, Movie producer tells Buhari

The One Love Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures’ Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has urged the Buhari-led federal government to tap into the film industry as this could generate N10b revenue annually for the nation if well harnessed.

Mr Debo Alexander, the Governor, Lagos State Chapter of the Association, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen.

He said that the motion picture segment of the nation’s entertainment industry was a multi-million naira venture, with huge prospects.

“The industry is capable of generating N10b into the nation’s coffers annually, if well-funded. “The industry has a lot of prospects and potential that can be harnessed, to boost national revenue,’’ Alexander said.

He cited some of the areas that could fetch government huge revenues, if well developed, to include motion pictures, theatre arts, film production and marketing.

“All these opportunities in the industry, if effectively exploited, will fetch huge revenues for government,’’ the association’s governor said.

Alexander promised to continue to move the association forward by producing quality movies and maintaining discipline among members.

He, however, urged the federal government to continue to support the growth of the industry, to boost its Internally-Generated Revenue.