Federations election must follow IOC regulations, NOC insists

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development may be heading for a showdown when election into the sports federations hold next year if the words of the NOC Scribe, Tunde Popoola is any thin

Speaking at the weekend on a Brila FM sports programme monitored in Lagos, Popoola who disclosed that the sports ministry took over most of its functions during the just concluded Rio Olympics even after Team Nigeria was handed over to it, said next year’s elections must be conducted according to International Olympic Committee, IOC guidelines.

According to the NOC scribe, the sports federations have been directed to draw up their election guidelines in line with the IOC provisions and this must be submitted to the NOC by December this year.

“Elections into sports federations will hold next year and it must be conducted according to the IOC regulations which have been given to all the federations which have been directed to ensure they draw up their election guidelines accordingly,” Popoola said.

And in defence of the controversies which surrounded Team Nigeria’s participation at the Rio Olympics, the NOC scribe said that “even though Team Nigeria was handed over to the NOC, we were not in charge of most of the activities like provision of kits and the payment of allowances to the athletes, the ministry handled them but it was not supposed to be so.”