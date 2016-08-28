FBN Insurance thrives on challenges – Ojumah

Managing Director of FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah has said that the company has continued to thrive on challenges which have brought it thus far in so short a period of six years of operation. Ojumah made the assertion while receiving the award for Insurance Company of the Year organised by Inspenonline Media in Lagos. Also, Ojumah won the Insurance Man of the Year award.

In his acceptance speech, Ojumah, who was represented by Olasupo Sogelola, Head, Public Sector & Brokers Market, said, “Awards by their very nature is an external acknowledgment of an entity’s good works in its catchment area. That an industry-wide medium like inspenonline.com has found us worthy of these awards is not just heart-warming but also imposes on us a challenge of continuous performance we are all too glad to accept.”

At the Award ceremony held in Lagos, the Editor, Inspenonline, Chuks Okonta, said the award was designed to celebrate organisations and individuals who have helped to reshape the activities in insurance and pension industries and by extension, the economy.

Taking the audience through the modalities of the awards which were voted for, Okonta said, “Having harmonized the votes which came from different parts of the world, we benchmarked the scores with the set standard to arrive at the winners we are celebrating today. The award, which is in seven categories, had 25 nominees of which eight winners emerged.”

While attributing the company’s rapid growth to its outstanding ownership structure which has imposed on it a burden of outstanding performance, Ojumah was quick to acknowledge the commitment and professionalism of the company’s staff to its core values and vision, and the Board of Directors for providing outstanding strategic leadership and direction for the brand.

FBN Insurance Limited, an FBN Holdings company associated with the Sanlam Group SA, was incorporated to transact life insurance business in Nigeria six years ago. Currently, it operates from 28 sales outlets and three branch offices nationwide. It will be recalled that the company won the M&A Atlas Africa Deal of the Year 2015 for its acquisition of Oasis Insurance Limited which has since been re-christened FBN General Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of FBN Insurance Limited.