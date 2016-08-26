Fans blast Bukky Wright over son’s nose ring

During the week, veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, was heavily tongue-lashed over the lifestyle and fashion sense of her musician son, Ojayy Amu Wright. The actress whose son recently released the video of his hit single, Mofo, featuring Nollywood sensation, Moyo Lawal, was heavily criticied for allowing her son, Ojayy Wright; decorate his nose with a nose ring in the same fashion the Indians do, likewise slaves of the colonial era.

The criticism and tongue-lashing came following a photo post of herself and her son, Ojayy, on her Instagram page during the week. Shortly after posting the photo, fans stormed the comment section to blast her, blaming her for allowing her son disgrace her with such an uncultured display of fashion.