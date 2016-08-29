FAAN explains disruption of int’l flights at Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

Lagos—THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday said international flight operations were disrupted on Saturday night at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos because the K16 transformer serving the international terminal of the airport was badly affected by the sudden power surge when light was restored to the airport.

FAAN said after the outage, the heavy rains delayed the engineers from immediately repairing the affected transformer.

The International terminal of the Lagos airport was thrown into darkness on Saturday night as flight operations were disrupted and passengers had to be guided via torch light to board their aircraft. The outage affected passengers of KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Arik Air’s London and United States flights, British Airways, Air France and others.