Exercise Crocodile Smile is not about guns, boats – Army

The Nigerian Army has allayed the fears of people in the South-South geo-political zone that its ongoing training tagged “Exercise Crocodile Smile” in the region was not about guns and boats.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Asaba by Army spokesman, Col. Sani Usman. Usman said it was important to clarify the issues relating to the exercise to avoid misconceptions.

He said the exercise which had started was aimed at training its Special Forces, formations and units located in the region. According to him, the exercise comprises both the strategy perfection and public confidence building.

Usman said the Army’s Medical Corps was involved in the exercise through a medical holding in Sapele, Delta.

“It will be recalled that we have shown you the massing up of the troops yesterday, today, the build up of logistics has commenced. “The human side of the ongoing exercise include free medical outreach for Sapele communities in Delta.

“The Nigerian Army Medical Corps has fully deployed to the area attending to medical needs of the communities free of charge,” he said.