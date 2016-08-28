‘Exercise crocodile smile’: Five militants killed, 23 arrested, scores injured

By Kingsley Omonobi

As ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile’, the special military operation that will involve land, air and sea bombardments of militants attacking oil assets in the Niger Delta went into action, yesterday, troops from one of the composite battalions have reportedly killed five militants. The action, carried out in Rivers State, it was gathered, injured several other militants while 23 were arrested.arrested.

Earlier, yesterday, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, charged soldiers and their commanders participating in the ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile’ on the importance of the operation.

Separately, Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, appealed to the Niger Delta militants to sheathe their swords to enable a conducive atmosphere for negotiation with government. Only last week, Niger Delta Avengers, one of the most visible militant groups in the oil rich region, announced cessation of hostilities, saying it was ready to negotiate with the Buhari administration.

“The 133 Special Forces Battalion of Nigerian Army troops have carried out a precursor operation to `Exercise Crocodile Smile’ aimed at getting rid of all forms of criminal activities in the Niger Delta geo-political region of Nigeria”, the military statement announcing the action said.

“In the course of the operation, five militants that attacked the troops were killed in action, while numerous others were injured and 23 suspects arrested.

“The operation, which was conducted, yesterday, August 26, 2016, was carried out by the Special Forces at the militants camps.

“Items recovered from the camps include 2 AK-47 rifles, 11 pump action guns, a locally made revolver pistol, 292 cartridges of live ammunition, 199 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, 4 electricity generating sets and a camp gas cooker.

“The troops also recovered an abandoned engine boat left by the fleeing criminals.

“Recall that the military said severally that `Operation Crocodile Smile’ was aimed at training our troops on amphibious operations and also deal with security challenges and criminality in the area”.

Earlier, while boosting the morale of troops in Sapele, Delta State, yesterday, Army Chief Buratai urged soldiers to be good ambassadors of the nation, saying patriotism and professionalism should be their watchword.

Burutai spoke when he paid a visit to the army formation in Sapele where over five hundred soldiers were on standby to quell militancy and insurrection in the Niger Delta. He said, “You are here to defend your father land. I urge you to be of good conduct, courageous, patriotic and highly professionalised in your chosen career.”

“When you are faced with challenge of possible break down of order in the Niger Delta region, ensure you approach it with all sense of professionalism. Ensure that you first try not to inflict bodily harm on militants. Try to take them alive so that they can have the opportunity to face the law. This you must do even though you may apply force for your self-defence.”

The Army chief was also in Government House, Asaba, where Governor Ifeanyi Okowa pledged the solidarity of the state government with the Nigeria Army and its determination to rid the Niger Delta of militancy and insurrection.

The troops in Sapele, who have been on ground for over three months now, are said to be blocking all the loop holes where militants could possibly use as vintage point to declare the independence of a Niger Delta State, come 1st October, 2016.

Tambuwal, who showed up at Delta State Economic and Investment Summit, yesterday, appealed to Niger Delta militants to sheathe their swords and give room for negotiation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said, “I bring you felicitations from the Nigeria Governors Forum on your state’s silver jubilee celebration, Delta State is known for peace, and a lot can be achieved when dialogue is applied; I want to call on the youths of the Niger Delta Region to embrace dialogue and peace in their agitations, let us have dialogue on the various issues affecting the region; we need peace and tranquillity in the country so that we can harness all our resources for development; I urge the youths of the Niger Delta to engage the Federal Government through dialogue so that solutions can be found”.